30755 mobile towers in Telangana, ranks 3rd in south: Union min

Hyderabad: The Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar informed in the Lok Sabha that Telangana has a total of 30,755 mobile towers as per the latest data of 2025.

This figure marks a significant increase from the 25,097 towers reported on March 31, 2021, reflecting a growth rate of 22.54% in the state.

However, this growth is notably lower than the national average increase of 27.31% during the same period.

In comparison to other southern states, Telangana ranks third in terms of the number of mobile towers, following Tamil Nadu, which has 50,093 towers, and Karnataka with 49,917 towers.

Andhra Pradesh is also notable for its tower count, boasting 28,803 mobile towers.

This information was shared in response to a question posed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, March 19.