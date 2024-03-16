30k govt jobs filled in 3 months: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Patting himself on the back, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that his government is working hard to implement the ‘Six Guarantees’ promised to the people before winning the Assembly election last year. He claimed that the ruling Congress government in Telangana “created history” by filling 30,000 government jobs in three months.

Addressing a press conference, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government in Telangana is also preparing the ‘Vibrant Telangana-2050 Master Plan’ for the comprehensive development of the state. He added that the song ‘Jaya Jaya He’ has been accepted as the official song for the state as well.

It was composed by Andre Sri and many organisations had even adopted it during the Telangana statehood agitation. However, it was eventually not chosen as the state’s official angle anthem.

“KCR ruined Telangana’s economy and the state fell into a debt trap. The new government is moving forward by overcoming all hurdles created by the previous (BRS) government. The government will be more responsible and strive to solve all pending issues. Will implement Six Guarantees more effectively,” stated Revanth Reddy.

After the Congress government came to power last year, it made bus travel free for women in Telangana, and also kept its promises of giving LPG per gas cylinders for Rs 500. The Revanth Reddy-led government also has made electricity free for households that use less than 200 units a month.

Taking a shot at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Revanth Reddy said that the ‘Praja Bhavan’ is opened for all to address the public’s grievances. “The previous government restricted people from entering the state Secretariat, but we have given freedom to all to visit it. We are not rulers but public servants,” he stated.

During KCR’s tenure as chief minister from 2014 to 2023, his camp officer was virtually shut and the public was never allowed to meet him. Even after the constructing the new Secretariat building, access was severely restricted and controlled by the police. Such things, coupled with stifling of dissent in the state led to many calling KCR an authoritarian ruler.

Revanth Reddy on Saturday also said that he is seeking advice from civil society organizations with regard to decisions taken by the government. “Everyone is being involved in the functioning of the government,” he added. He added that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers were done in order to get Telangana’s “due share and rights”.

“Government will maintain cordial relations with union government and the neighbouring states,” said Revanth Reddy, whose government has completed 100 days in power after winning last year’s Assembly elections.