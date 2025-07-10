31 hospitalised in Hyderabad after consuming adulterated toddy; min visits NIMS

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, July 10, visited patients who were admitted at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad after consuming spurious toddy.

Narasimha interacted with the patients and enquired about their health from the doctors. He asked the NIMS director to provide the best possible treatment to the patients. “31 people are receiving treatment at the NIMS, all of them are in stable condition.”

The minister further said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter and assured strict action against those responsible.

Also Read Several hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy in Hyderabad

As of now, 31 people have been admitted to the hospital. Out of these, four patients are on dialysis support and their health status is critical, while the rest of the 27 patients are in stable condition, NIMS Hospital superintendent Dr Satynarayana told Siasat.com.

On Wednesday, at least 18 individuals were hospitalised after consuming toddy from Kukatpally shops. The incident came to light after the department started receiving alerts from various hospitals, including one in Kukatpally, with patients complaining of dizziness, diarrhoea, and low blood sugar levels.

Initial investigations revealed that the cases were tied to toddy shops in Kukatpally.

The majority of the victims are wage labourers who live in places such as Hyderanagar and Indiranagar, and among them was the 78-year-old whose health deteriorated due to underlying conditions after consuming the fake toddy from one of the suspected shops.