31 UoH researchers in ‘world’s top 2 pc scientists’ list

Hyderabad: Thirty-one researchers associated with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) figure in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier database of highly cited researchers, popularly known as the “world’s top 2 per cent scientists” list, the university said on Sunday, October 11.

In the institutional tally, UoH is ranked third among central universities, after Banaras Hindu University and the University of Delhi, and 18th among India’s top 20 institutions, it said.

Of the 31, as many as 25 are on the career-long list, which measures cumulative citation impact up to 2025, and 18 on the single-year list, based on citations received in 2025. Twelve of them figure in both.

The School of Chemistry and the School of Life Sciences account for nine each. The School of Computer and Information Sciences has four and the School of Physics three. The School of Humanities (English), the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and the Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM) have two each.

Who made it to both lists?

Those on both lists include chemists Goverdhan Mehta, Anunay K Samanta and R Chandrasekar, plant scientists AS Raghavendra and MNV Prasad; animal biologist MK Arunasree, computer scientists Satish N Srirama, Nagender K Suryadevara and Odelu Vanga; physicist Sharika Nandan Kaul, Soma Venugopal Rao of ACRHEM, and Pramod K Nayar of the English department.

The single-year list also includes the late Sarada D Tetali of plant sciences.

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The database is prepared by a team led by John Ioannidis of Stanford University using Elsevier’s Scopus data. First published in 2019, it is now in its ninth version, as two versions were released in 2022.

Researchers are included if they rank among the top one lakh by a composite citation score or in the top 2 per cent of their subfield. The score accounts for citations, co-authorship and authorship position, and indicators are given with and without self-citations. Researchers are classified into 22 fields and 174 subfields.

The university said the presence of English faculty alongside scientists reflected the breadth of its research.