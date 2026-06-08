SC recognises Hyderabad University research on human trafficking

The Supreme Court observed that trafficking survivors are entitled to dignity and fundamental rights and decision-making.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 10:40 pm IST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court recently cited a study by scholars of the University of Hyderabad (UoH, Hyderabad University) while discussing human trafficking, rehabilitation and survivor rights.

On May 29, a two-member judge bench consisting of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan was looking into a petition filed by Prajwala, a Hyderabad-based anti-trafficking organisation co-founded by Sunitha Krishnan, a well-known figure.

The petition sought stronger legal protections and rehabilitation measures for trafficking survivors.

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The top court referred to articles published in 2016 titled Economic and Political Weekly. The piece originated from discussions held during the Women’s World Congress at the University of Hyderabad in 2014. The bench also referred to research by Dr Barnali Das, an alumna, which examined how shelter homes could become a place of confinement.

The Supreme Court observed that trafficking survivors are entitled to dignity and fundamental rights and decision-making. It also said that consensual adult sex work should not be compared with human trafficking. “Sex workers cannot be forcibly detained or rescued against their will. At the same time, it is the government’s responsibility to tackle organised trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation through stronger institutional mechanisms and survivor-centred approaches,” the court said.

The Apex Court further issued a Victim Protection Plan and recommended measures such as strengthening Anti-Human Trafficking Units, expanding legal aid and improving rehabilitation systems for survivors.

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Academics said the citation of UoH-linked research in the judgment highlights the growing role of university-based scholarship in shaping public policy, legal thinking and social reform.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2026 10:40 pm IST

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