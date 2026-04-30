Hyderabad-based Sunitha Krishnan to receive Mathrubhumi national award

Hyderabad: Sunitha Krishnan, a Hyderabad-based social worker and founder of Prajwala, has been selected for the national award instituted by Mathrubhumi in memory of its former Managing Director and political leader MP Veerendra Kumar.

A Padma Shri recipient, Krishnan is widely known in the NGO sector for building Prajwala into one of India’s most prominent organisations working against human trafficking and sexual abuse. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the organisation has supported thousands of women and children through rescue, rehabilitation, education, legal aid, and vocational training.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 30, Mathrubhumi said the award recognises Krishnan’s selfless service to vulnerable women and children, particularly those with little or no support systems.

The selection was made by a jury comprising former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas, noted writer Sarah Joseph, and senior journalist T N Sashikumar.

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The award includes a plaque, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, and will be presented in Kozhikode on May 28, marking the death anniversary of Veerendra Kumar.

The citation also highlights Krishnan’s leadership in human rights advocacy and her efforts to uphold the dignity of survivors. Through Prajwala, she has led several interventions to combat trafficking networks while creating long-term rehabilitation pathways for survivors.

Born in Bengaluru to parents from Palakkad, Krishnan is herself a survivor of sexual assault during her teenage years. Undeterred, she completed her education and dedicated her life to helping others rebuild their lives after trauma.

Mathrubhumi Chairman and Managing Editor PV Chandran and Managing Director MV Shreyams Kumar said prominent personalities, including Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh and former judge K Chandru, will attend the award ceremony.

Veerendra Kumar had served three terms as chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI) and was a member of its board of directors at the time of his death in 2020.