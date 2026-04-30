Hanumatha Rao, Shivadhar Reddy appointed advisors to Telangana govt

Rao, a former Rajya Sabha MP has been appointed as advisor on Backwards Classes Welfare and Development, while Reddy has been appointed as the State Security Advisor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th April 2026 1:57 pm IST
B Shivadhar Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao
B Shivadhar Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumatha Rao and Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy were on Wednesday, April 29, appointed special advisors to the Telangana government.

Rao, a former Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as advisor on Backward Classes Welfare and Development at a rank equivalent to that of Minister of State. According to government order (GO) 560 issued by Chief Secretary Rama Krishna Rao, the former MP will draw a salary of Rs 1 lakh.

The veteran Congress leader’s political career has spanned 50 years, during which he has served as Rajya Sabha MP between 2004 and 2016. He was also elected MLA in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2009 as a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) representative.

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Shivadhar Reddy is Security Advisor

B Shivadhar Reddy, who is set to retire as DGP, has been appointed as the State Security Advisor to the Telangana government.

He will be an advisor to the government on issues related to law and order, police, internal security, crime control, narcotics control and road safety for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge.

According to GO 559, Reddy will have the rank equivalent to that of the Chief Secretary. He shall be paid a fixed remuneration of Rs 2.25 lakh per month and is entitled to office accommodation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th April 2026 1:57 pm IST

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