324 stray dogs given anti-rabies vaccine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 324 stray dogs were caught and given anti-rabies vaccines while 142 stray dogs were sterilized by veterinary officials.

In July last year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) formulated a detailed plan to curb the population of stray dogs and tackle related issues. The initiative focused on vaccination and sterilization of street dogs along with public awareness measures.

A directive was issued to developers and builders to set up creches at construction sites as the children of construction workers were the most vulnerable to dog attacks. A rapid response team for each circle of the GHMC was also directed to be formed.

It was recommended to sterilise dogs through Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabies Vaccinations (ABC-ARV) programmes which is said to be a humane stray dog management programme.

According to Blue Cross of Hyderabad, responsible garbage disposal is key since open garbage dumping sites attract and act as breeding centres for stray dogs. They also stress community participation to inform about stray dogs in the area.

People can identify a vaccinated and sterilized dog by looking for a notched ear. In case of dog bites, they recommend washing the wound immediately with running soap and water for 10 minutes and then applying an antiseptic. They advise against covering the wound and encourage visiting the doctor to start post-bite vaccinations.