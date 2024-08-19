33-yr-old nurse raped-murdered by migrant worker in Uttarakhand

Drawing parallels to the gruesome killing of the Kolkata trainee doctor earlier this week, a 33-year-old nurse was allegedly raped and killed in Uttarakhand.

The incident came to light when the nurse, who was a single mother, was reported missing by her sister after she failed to return home from duty on July 30.

On August 8, police found a half-decomposed body of the nurse, more than a kilometer away from her residence.

On investigation and going through several CCTV footage, police arrested a migrant worker Dharmendra Kumar from Jodhpur. The accused took the victim to a bush plot, raped her and strangled her to death. He then ran away with the money and jewellery kept in her purse.

Soon after the incident came to light, protests erupted with demands of death penalty for the accused. Demonstrators reportedly submitted memorandums to local authorities calling for urgent justice.