35 of 39 MLAs analysed are crorepatis in Mizoram: Report

New Delhi: Out of 39 MLAs in poll-bound Mizoram, 35 legislators have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore and there is not a single woman MLA in the 40-member Assembly, a report said on Monday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report said that out of 39 sitting MLAs analysed, two i.e. five percent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report added that one, (which is three percent) MLA has declared serious criminal cases against himself. Two of the MLAs who have declared criminal cases are from the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Commenting on the financial backgrounds of the MLAs in the state Assembly, the report said that out of 39 sitting MLAs analysed, 35 are crorepatis.

The report said that 23 (85 per cent) out of 27 MLAs from the MNF, six (100 per cent) out of six MLAs from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), five (100 per cent) out of five MLAs from the Congress and one (100 per cent) BJP MLA has declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

It also said that the average of assets per sitting MLA in Mizoram is Rs 4.80 crore.

The average assets per MLA for 27 MNF MLAs analysed are Rs 4.99 crore, while average assets per MLA analysed for the six ZPM leaders are Rs 3.89 crore, for the five Congress MLAs analysed it is Rs 5.13 crore and one BJP MLA has assets worth Rs 3.31 crore.

The richest MLA in Mizoram Robert Romawia Royte is from the MNF, who represents Aizawl South II Assembly seat, with assets of Rs 44.74 crore. Royte is followed by MNF MLA Ramthanmawia with Rs 16.98 crore assets. He represents East Tuipui’s Assembly seat.

Lalchhuanthanga of ZPM who is the MLA from Aizawl South II Assembly seat has declared assets worth Rs 12.94 crore.

The report further pointed out that 27 (69 per cent) MLAs have declared liabilities in their affidavits. The report said that nine (23 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth pass and 12th pass while 29 (74 per cent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

“One MLA is a diploma holder,” it said, adding that three (8 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 30 and 40 years while 26 (66 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

“There are 10 (26 per cent) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years,” it said. “Out of 39 MLAs, there is not a single woman MLA,” the report highlighted.

Polling for the 40-member Assembly will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.