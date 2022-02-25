35-year-old Indian technician wins over Rs 20L in Mahzooz draw

A 35-year-old Kuwait based Indian man has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,30,508) in the 65th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Muhammed, who works as a fire alarm technician in Kuwait, has matched five out of six winning numbers, during the live draw.

Muhammad intends to use his prize money to reduces his financial burden and to gift family and friends.

“I can’t describe the joy I’ve been feeling since I saw the email about my win. I first called my wife and then shared the news with my colleagues and hugged them in excitement,” Muhammad told Mahzooz draw.

The 65th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 12 winners share the 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,03,04,347) second prize, taking home 83,333 Dirham (Rs 17,08,059) each.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, February 26, at 9pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirham 35 (Rs 710).