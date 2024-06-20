35,851 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza since October

Tel Aviv: Since the start of the Iron Swords war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, 35,851 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza, reported the Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip).

If you were to park all of these trucks end to end, they would stretch for 819.95 kilometers.

This is longer than the distance from Paris France to Milan Italy.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,396 deaths and 85,523 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.