360 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

Israel is currently holding 360 Palestinian children in detention, including minors serving prison sentences and others held without trial, according to the Palestinian Centre for the Defence of Prisoners.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, the independent rights organisation said 160 children are serving prison terms, while 90 are being held under administrative detention – a practice that allows indefinite imprisonment without formal charges or trial.

The group said detained minors face acute hardships inside Israeli prisons, including limited access to medical care, overcrowding and the spread of infectious diseases.

“Child prisoners not only face deprivation of liberty, but also endure daily overcrowding, medical neglect, and the spread of infectious diseases, most notably scabies, in addition to punishments, solitary confinement, and violations affecting all aspects of their lives,” it said.

Lasting psychological damage

The organisation also raised alarm about the long-term impact on children who pass through the Israeli detention system. “The suffering of a child prisoner begins from the moment their home is raided and they are arrested. It continues through interrogation and detention, leaving deep psychological, educational, and social scars,” it said.

Despite the conditions, the group noted that child detainees have formed bonds of solidarity with one another.

“Despite the harsh prison conditions, the child prisoners continue to build models of mutual support and solidarity among themselves, sharing their suffering and hope, and trying to protect each other from the effects of isolation and solitary confinement,” the statement added.

The Palestinian Centre’s figures are part of a broader picture of mass detention. Palestinian human rights groups say over 9,600 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, among them the 360 children and 90 women.

Many detainees, upon release, are reported to suffer severe trauma following accounts of torture, rape, and medical neglect in custody.