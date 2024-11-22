38-year-old man held for allegedly killing & burning 3-year-old Niece

Acting on technical inputs and human intelligence, police took the child’s uncle into custody. An official said the girl fell and died after the accused slapped her over something.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd November 2024 9:43 am IST
Representational Image

Thane: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister’s 3-year-old daughter and trying to burn the body in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The child from the Ulhasnagar area went missing on November 18 and her partially burnt body was recovered from the bushes near a police station Thursday.

Acting on technical inputs and human intelligence, police took the child’s uncle into custody. An official said the girl fell and died after the accused slapped her over something.

The accused then set the body on fire to destroy it, said senior inspector Anil Jagtap of the Hill Line police station, adding that a probe is underway.

