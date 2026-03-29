3am IMAX shows for Project Hail Mary go houseful in India

Hyderabad: Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, finally released in India on March 26, 2026, after a delay of six days. The postponement was mainly to avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2, which was already dominating theatres.

However, the biggest issue was not the delay. It was the lack of IMAX screens. Even though the film was specially shot for IMAX viewing, it initially got only about 5 IMAX screens across India. Most premium screens were occupied by Dhurandhar 2, leaving fans disappointed.

Fans are upset over poor IMAX availability

Many movie lovers expressed frustration online. The film is a visually rich sci fi experience, and IMAX is considered the best way to watch it. Cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kochi, and Chandigarh had no IMAX shows at first.

Ticket availability was also limited. On platforms like BookMyShow, tickets were initially visible only for one day. This created confusion about how long the film would run in theatres.

Unexpected audience craze

Despite the slow start, something surprising happened. Fans began showing massive interest. Early morning and late night shows were introduced to meet demand. In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, shows started as early as 3:45 am and 6:30 am.

Project Hail Mary is selling out 3:45 am shows in India lol you Americans need to up your game



I'll say that again – 3:45 am https://t.co/H5cHfigswv pic.twitter.com/LKvVqWMR6h — Advit (@advitwake) March 28, 2026

These unusual timings did not stop audiences. In fact, many shows were sold out quickly. This showed strong support for content driven cinema rather than just star driven films.

Also 5 AM 🥹🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/N6eAX2L3ow — Aditya Dixit (@Aditya__Dixit) March 28, 2026

IMAX shows increase after demand

Due to growing demand and online reactions, more IMAX screens were added. The number of shows increased from just 13 to over 60 within a day. Eventually, the film secured screenings across all 34 IMAX theatres in India.

Still, many viewers noted that most shows were scheduled at odd hours, making it difficult for everyone to watch comfortably.

A strong global performance

Globally, Project Hail Mary has already crossed 250 million dollars. It has become one of the biggest standalone film openings in recent years, proving that strong storytelling can attract audiences worldwide.

In India too, the film has shown that when given the right platform, audiences are ready to support unique and meaningful cinema.