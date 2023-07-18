3rd wildcard entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2, check name and details

Mumbai: The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reached a fever pitch ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav entered the show, injecting a fresh wave of excitement and drama into the house. Social media influencer Ashika Bhatia was the second wildcard entry. And now, it seems like makers are planning to bring in a couple of more fresh faces inside the house to spice up things.

Dhruv Rathee, a Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wildcard Contestant

According to the latest buzz and sources close to the production, we hear that After Abhishek and Elvish, another YouTuber’s entry is on the cards! Yes, you read that right. If the latest reports are anything to go by the popular Youtuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee is about to make a third wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Dhruv is been one of the most controversial yet popular YouTubers. He enjoys 11.8M subscribers on his channel where he makes videos on subjects ranging from politics, myths, religion and entertainment. He currently lives in Germany with his wife.

With Dhruv Rathee’s entry into the show, the dynamics between the existing housemates are likely to shift, creating ripples of anticipation and excitement among viewers. He might become a tough competitor for Elvish and Abhishek. Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

