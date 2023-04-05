4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 5th April 2023 8:29 am IST
Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.47 pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on March 4, 2023, 22:47:49 IST, Lat: 9.12 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 237 km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island,” tweeted NCS.

On April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island at 11:56 pm according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island,” tweeted NCS.

