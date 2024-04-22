Telangana schools to close for summer vacation

Hyderabad: Telangana schools will break for a nearly 50-day summer vacation starting April 24, following the conclusion of Summative Assessment-II exams for Classes I to IX.

Results from the exams will be announced on April 23, and parents are invited to discuss their children’s academic progress at a parent-teacher meeting. The next academic year is set to begin on June 12, 2024.

During the vacation, the Education Department will focus on enhancing the infrastructure of government and local body schools. A substantial budget of Rs 1,100 crore has been allocated for improvements including the construction of girls’ toilets, provision of portable drinking water, and the repair and renovation of existing facilities.

The newly formed ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee’ will oversee these upgrades. The committee will also handle classroom electrification, school maintenance, and the installation of solar panels. District Collectors have been directed to ensure all projects are completed by June 5.