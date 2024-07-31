4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Tokyo area: JMA

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 on early Wednesday rocked the Tokyo metropolitan area, the country’s weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 01:47 a.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in areas in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba Prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

At a depth of 120 km, the epicentre was located in Tokyo’s 23 wards at a latitude of 35.7 degrees north and a longitude of 139.6 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tremors were felt strongly in central Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties due to the temblor.