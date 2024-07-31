4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Tokyo area: JMA

The tremors were felt strongly in central Tokyo, with no tsunami warnings issued.

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 on early Wednesday rocked the Tokyo metropolitan area, the country’s weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 01:47 a.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in areas in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba Prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

At a depth of 120 km, the epicentre was located in Tokyo’s 23 wards at a latitude of 35.7 degrees north and a longitude of 139.6 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties due to the temblor.

