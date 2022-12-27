4 arrested for extorting trucks at Odisha-Andhra border after posing as GST officials

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th December 2022 9:32 pm IST
Representational Image

Berhampur: Four people were arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly posing as tax officials and extorting money from Andhra Pradesh-bound trucks, police said on Tuesday.

Two cars, five mobile phones and Rs 1.40 lakh in cash were seized from them, police said.

Simanchal Panda, 58, Sushant Kumar Dalai, 35, Debasish Pattnaik, 30, and T Gopal Rao, 27, were arrested on Monday from the Chhatrapur area after a truck driver of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh lodged a police complaint.

The four accused stopped the truck, which was on the way from Kolkata to Andhra Pradesh with rice and pan masala, and extorted Rs 1.40 lakh from the owner of the vehicle via fund transfer after identifying themselves as GST officials, police said.

They took away 60 packs of pan masala before letting the truck go, the driver alleged.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button