4 arrested over Iftar leftovers dumped near temple in UP

Shravasti: Four people were arrested here on Friday for allegedly dumping leftovers of non-vegetarian food in a freshwater drain near an ashram’s temple, police said.

The incident took place near Sonpathri Ashram Temple in the Sirsia area, they said.

In a video statement, Circle Officer Satish Kumar Sharma said a written complaint was lodged on March 19 by Hari Sharnanand, who heads the ashram.

Details of complaint

According to the complaint, on the evening of March 17, an iftar party was organised near a freshwater drain adjacent to the temple, where non-vegetarian food was served.

After the iftar, the organisers allegedly threw leftovers into the drain, from which the ashram obtains water for cooking, drinking and washing idols.

When this was objected to, the organisers allegedly issued threats, the complaint stated, adding that the act hurt religious sentiments.

Case registered

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sirsia police station under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity and disharmony.

The four accused — Jamal Ahmad, Irfan Ahmad, Imran Ahmad and Zaheer Khan, all residents of Mahru Murtiha village under Hardattnagar Girant police station limits — were arrested on Friday to maintain law and order, CO Sharma said.

In a related development earlier this week, 14 people were arrested in Varanasi after a video purportedly showed them consuming chicken biryani during an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga river.

They were booked on charges of hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship, based on a complaint filed by a local BJP Yuva Morcha leader.