4 Bollywood movies that were rejected by Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s recent statement of ‘Bollywood cannot afford me’ has sparked a debate between netizens. Amid the controversy, let us take a look at some of the Bollywood movies that were rejected by Mahesh Babu.

Animal- The lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming movie ‘Animal’ was initially offered to Mahesh Babu, however he rejected the offer claiming that the character was too dark for him. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role in the film opposite Rashmika Mandanna. ‘Animal’ is set to release in 2023.

Pushpa- Allu Arjun’s high grossing film ‘Pushpa’ was offered to Mahesh Babu however due to a busy schedule, he couldn’t take up the offer.

Ghajini– AR Murugadoss had approached Mahesh Babu to play the role of Sanjay Singhania in the 2008 hit film, however the Tollywood actor refused. Amir Khan played the role instead and it received a lot of love from fans.

Karan Johar’s untitled film- According to a report in Bollywood Life, Karan Johar had offered Mahesh Babu a role in his Hindi film, but the actor had clearly refused.

Mahesh Babu in his recent statement, following the controversy, has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. The actor said that he is comfortable doing films where he has been working for so long and he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places. Additionally, he assured his fans that his upcoming movie with SS Rajamouli will be a pan-India movie.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu recently made a statement at Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ trailer launch that he has received numerous offers in Hindi but he believes they cannot afford him and that he does not want to waste his or anyone else’s time.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be soon seen in his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ releasing on May 12.

(With Inputs From ANI)