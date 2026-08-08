4 detained after alleged attack on delivery worker in Yelahanka

Bengaluru: A delivery worker was allegedly assaulted by a group of people following a dispute over language in Yelahanka New Town in the early hours of Saturday, August 9, prompting police to detain four people, including two women, for questioning.

The complainant, Basavaraj, originally from Shahapur in Yadgir district, told police that he was returning from a delivery at around 4.30 AM when the incident occurred near Santhosh Nagar in Attur.

Basavaraj alleged that the women began abusing him in Hindi after seeing him. When he told them that he did not understand Hindi and asked them to speak in Kannada, the verbal exchange allegedly turned violent.

‘Women called two male acquaintances’

He claimed that the group abused him before attacking him. Fearing further trouble, Basavaraj contacted his friend Ashok and asked him to come to the spot. However, according to the complaint, the women allegedly called two male acquaintances to the location.

Basavaraj further alleged that the group picked up a stick lying on the roadside and attacked him. When Ashok attempted to intervene, he was also allegedly assaulted and suffered injuries.

Complainant also pursuing BEd

The victim has been working as a delivery executive for about 18 months. He is simultaneously pursuing his final-year B.Ed course at Bengaluru North University. Basavaraj said financial difficulties in his family had prompted him to take up the job to support himself and continue his education.

Yelahanka New Town police registered a case following his complaint and detained four people, who are being questioned to establish their individual roles in the incident. Police are also investigating allegations that the women had consumed alcohol before the altercation.

The incident triggered a response from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leaders, who visited the police station and sought stringent action against those responsible.

KRV leader Praveen Shetty condemned the alleged assault, saying the victim had come to Bengaluru from Yadgir to earn a livelihood while pursuing his education.

“A youngster who is working to support his education and family has allegedly been assaulted. Such incidents are condemnable. If attacks on Kannadigas by people from other linguistic backgrounds continue, we will be compelled to organise a larger protest,” Shetty said.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage and statements of those present at the scene as part of the investigation. Further action will be taken after verifying the allegations and completing the inquiry, officials said.