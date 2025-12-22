4 held for religious conversion under guise of prayer meet in UP

Shahjahanpur: Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly carrying out religious conversions under the guise of a prayer meeting in Uttar Pradesh‘s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Monday.

Acting on information about alleged conversion, police on Sunday raided a colony under Roza police station limits here, where a gathering was underway in a large room, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said a Christian religious symbol was displayed at the venue and several individuals — Christian, as well as Hindu women and children — were present.

The police have arrested Vivek Kumar, Vipin, Monu, and a woman identified as Angel under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to assault, along with charges under laws pertaining to unlawful religious conversion, he said, adding that the accused have been sent to jail.

Dwivedi said many women fled from the spot on seeing the police.

Two men present at the venue — identified as Ramesh and Lakhan — told police that those who converted were offered money by members of the Christian community and were also promised assistance in marriage, the officer said.

He said in a similar case earlier registered at Ramchandra Mission police station in Sidhauli, a detailed probe had revealed that around Rs 48,000 was being credited to the organiser’s bank account daily, with the money coming from abroad in US dollars.

“In the present case as well, teams are probing the source of funds, the number of conversions allegedly carried out so far, and the foreign links involved,” he added.