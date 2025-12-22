4 held for religious conversion under guise of prayer meet in UP

Christian religious symbol was displayed at the venue and several individuals -- Christian, as well as Hindu women and children -- were present.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd December 2025 4:42 pm IST
christianity christians
Representational Image

Shahjahanpur: Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly carrying out religious conversions under the guise of a prayer meeting in Uttar Pradesh‘s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Monday.

Acting on information about alleged conversion, police on Sunday raided a colony under Roza police station limits here, where a gathering was underway in a large room, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said a Christian religious symbol was displayed at the venue and several individuals — Christian, as well as Hindu women and children — were present.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The police have arrested Vivek Kumar, Vipin, Monu, and a woman identified as Angel under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to assault, along with charges under laws pertaining to unlawful religious conversion, he said, adding that the accused have been sent to jail.

Dwivedi said many women fled from the spot on seeing the police.

Two men present at the venue — identified as Ramesh and Lakhan — told police that those who converted were offered money by members of the Christian community and were also promised assistance in marriage, the officer said.

Memory Khan Seminar

He said in a similar case earlier registered at Ramchandra Mission police station in Sidhauli, a detailed probe had revealed that around Rs 48,000 was being credited to the organiser’s bank account daily, with the money coming from abroad in US dollars.

“In the present case as well, teams are probing the source of funds, the number of conversions allegedly carried out so far, and the foreign links involved,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd December 2025 4:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button