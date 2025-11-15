Haryana villagers forced to burn Bible as mob chants Jai Shri Ram slogans

Haryana: Several Christian villagers in Rohtak district of Haryana were forced to burn their religious books in front of everyone, while a Hindutva outfit terrorised and abused them.

The visuals of the incident went viral, showing members of the Christian community being made to denounce their faith.

ROHTAK, Haryana (9 NOV ’25)

Christians were illegally detained, forced to burn Bibles, and made to deny their faith — No action from Police.



ROHTAK, Haryana (9 NOV '25)

Christians were illegally detained, forced to burn Bibles, and made to deny their faith — No action from Police.

Hindutva mobs are openly shredding the Constitution.

The mob closed in on members of the Christian community. One of them is heard calling the Christians “traitors” and saying “their sacred books are dirt.”

The mob compelled the Christian group to renounce their religion orally and in writing, with some declaring disbelief in the Holy Quran and the Bible, and refusing to let anyone possess them.

A video shows one of the Christian men being given petrol and forced to set a Bible on fire as the crowd chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

These acts, which are criminal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the mob violated fundamental rights under Articles 25 and 21 of the Constitution.

The video sparked widespread outrage, with many criticising the unchecked actions of Hindutva mobs amid the daily threats faced by religious minorities.

On October 21, three people, including a pastor, were arrested for allegedly luring poor and underprivileged Hindus to convert to Christianity in Bareilly.

In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal stormed and vandalised a church, alleging that forced religious conversion was taking place in August.