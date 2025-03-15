Deeply disturbed by rising intimidation of Christians, says Catholic Union

The 106-year-old All India Catholic Union (AICU) has raised concerns over the growing intimidation of Christian communities across India.

According to The WIRE, the AICU said in a statement that it is “deeply disturbed” by efforts in Arunachal Pradesh to revive the dormant Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

Reports earlier this year indicated that the state government is working to reintroduce the act, which seeks to curb “forceful” conversions. The AICU noted that Christians in the state fear the law’s enforcement could disrupt the indigenous harmony among tribes and communities.

The statement also highlighted developments in Madhya Pradesh, where chief minister Mohan Yadav has proposed amendments to the anti-conversion law, seeking to introduce the death penalty for those accused of converting girls.

In Manipur, which came under President’s Rule in February, the AICU pointed out that “concrete steps remain to be taken for the rehabilitation of over 60,000 internally displaced persons still living in makeshift non-government camps.”

India recorded 834 attacks on Christians by Dec 2024: AICU

Citing hate crime documentation groups, the AICU noted that 834 incidents of violence against Christians were recorded across various states by December 2024. “Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have become the hotspots of viral hate, brutal mob violence, rampant social ostracisation in which elements of the law and justice apparatus are complicit,” the statement said, adding that many incidents go unreported due to fear of retribution in an environment of impunity and political patronage.

Despite these concerns, the AICU affirmed that “the ordinary people of the country are not involved in these hate campaigns and violence.” It urged authorities to identify and take action against individuals, groups, or organizations responsible for such attacks.