Hyderabad: 4 held for manufacturing, sale of adulterated ginger-garlic paste

Hyderabad: The task force of central zone, along with local police, apprehended four individuals involved in the illegal manufacturing and sale of adulterated ginger and garlic paste. The arrests were made following a tip-off, leading to a raid at Patigadda under Begumpet Police Station limits.

Police also raided two shops in Begum Bazar, where a large quantity of adulterated ginger and garlic paste was found.

The suspects were identified as Panduranga Rao of Patigadda, Begumpet; Raheem Charaniya, proprietor of Deccan Traders; Ajay Kumar Aheer, proprietor of Telangana Agency; and Pradeep Sankla, proprietor of Nikil Traders. They were allegedly engaged in the production and distribution of adulterated ginger and garlic paste in the city.

During the raid, a large quantity of adulterating material, including spurious components, chemicals, packing, and sealing machines, was seized. The total worth of the confiscated items is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh.

Key accused, Raheem Charaniya, originally from Gujarat, established an illegal manufacturing unit in Upperpally, Rajendranagar, to produce adulterated ginger and garlic paste. The paste was then supplied to various general stores across Telangana and other states through agents like Panduranga Rao, Ajay Kumar Aheer, and Pradeep Sankla.

The adulterated paste poses significant health risks to consumers, containing undisclosed chemicals and toxic substances. The suspects have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of S Rashmi Perumal, IPS, deputy commissioner of police, and led by inspector B Raju Naik, along with sub-inspectors Ch Naveen Kumar and S Sai Kiran, and staff of Central Zone Task Force, Hyderabad.