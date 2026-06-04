4 held in Karnataka EX-MLC kidnap case, demanded Rs 3 crore ransom

Bengaluru: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping former Karnataka MLC member Dayanand Reddy and demanding Rs 3 crore for his release.

The accused have been identified as Praveen, Romeo Martin, Ashik and Adarsh, all natives of Kerala. The arrests were made following an intensive investigation by police after a complaint was lodged regarding the abduction.

Initially, an FIR was registered at the Attibele Police Station and later transferred to Surya Nagar Police Station for further investigation. During the probe, investigators obtained CCTV footage showing the former MLC being forcibly taken away. Police also seized the car allegedly used in the crime.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 12.15 am on Tuesday when Dayanand Reddy was returning from the Gold Coin Club. Near Hilalige village, two men on a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle and informed him that he had received a gift. They reportedly showed him a carton box and, when he unlocked the car door, one of the accused entered the vehicle.

Police said the accused then allegedly threatened Reddy with a firearm and ordered him to drive to a designated location. Another red-colored car carrying additional suspects reportedly followed the vehicle.

The former legislator was taken near the KHB Colony in Attibele, where his kidnappers claimed they had received Rs 10 crore contract to eliminate him, and demanded Rs 3 crore to spare his life.

Reddy negotiated and brought it to Rs 2 crore. He assured them that he would withdraw the money after the banks opened in the morning.

His kidnappers subsequently released him and instructed him to contact them after arranging the funds. Based on the complaint and evidence collected, police tracked down and arrested all four suspects. Further investigation is underway.