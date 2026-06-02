Karnataka: Ex-MLC lured with gift, kidnapped and freed without ransom

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, former Karnataka Legislative Council member Dayananda Reddy was allegedly abducted by an armed gang near Huskur in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru late on Sunday night. The kidnappers reportedly threatened to kill him and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore before releasing him.

According to the complaint filed with the Attibele Police, the incident occurred around 12:15 am after Dayananda Reddy left the Gold Coin Club and was heading home in his car.

Police sources said a group of unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted Reddy’s vehicle and told him that a gift had arrived for him. When he opened the car door after being shown a cotton box, one of the suspects allegedly forced his way into the vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

The accused reportedly instructed Reddy to drive to a location near the Attibele KHB Layout. Another red-coloured car carrying additional accomplices is said to have followed them throughout the journey.

After reaching the isolated spot, the kidnappers allegedly placed a gun to Reddy’s neck and claimed that a contract worth Rs 10 crore had been given for his murder. They then demanded money in exchange for sparing his life.

Fearing for his safety, Reddy reportedly pleaded with the gang not to kill him and offered to arrange the money himself. While the kidnappers initially demanded Rs 3 crore, negotiations reportedly brought the amount down to Rs 2 crore.

As it was late at night and banks were closed, Reddy informed the abductors that he would be able to arrange the money only after banking hours the next day. The gang allegedly instructed him to contact them after withdrawing the amount and later released him.

Soon after securing his release, Reddy approached the Attibele Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on his statement, police have registered an FIR and launched an intensive search for the suspects.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and pursuing multiple leads to identify and apprehend the gang involved in the alleged abduction and extortion attempt.