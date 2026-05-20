No kidnapping, a fallout among friends: Hyderabad police trace ‘abducted’ woman

Hyderabad: A woman feared kidnapped from a hospital in Rajendranagar on Tuesday night, May 19, was traced to her residence in Chaderghat and found safe, police said on Wednesday, May 20, clarifying that what had appeared to be an abduction was in fact a dispute among friends.

The alarm was raised after the woman was seen being taken away from the hospital in a Mahindra Thar by a group of people.

Police reached the hospital and launched an inquiry, eventually obtaining her phone number from a nearby supermarket where she had shopped before visiting the facility.

Using the number, they tracked her to her home in Chaderghat, where she was questioned and her statement recorded by a woman Sub-Inspector.

“There was no abduction or kidnapping. Some issues came up between friends. She was taken away and the matter has since been sorted out between them,” a Rajendranagar zone official said.