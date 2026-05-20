Woman ‘abducted’ from hospital in Hyderabad’s Attapur, police deny kidnapping

The DCP said that the identity of the woman and the people involved in the incident are yet to be known.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 11:19 am IST
A police car with flashing lights parked on the side of a busy street at night, with other vehicles and s.
Attapur police deployed at hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was reportedly abducted by in Hyderabad’s Attapur on Tuesday, May 19, by miscreants from a hospital.

According to eye witnesses, the victim was walking on the busy street when unidentified people approached her in Mahindra Thar and reportedly bundled the woman into the jeep while the bystanders watched in shock.

Upon being alerted regarding the incident, the police were put on high alert. Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas personally visited the crime scene to assess the situation. The clues team and local police, accelerating the pace of the investigation.

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The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and trace the accused. A video shared on social media shows police vehicles gathered near Mehfil hotel at pillar number 146 of the PVNR Expressway.

Police deny abduction

While eye witnesses claimed the woman was kidnapped, the police have denied abduction. Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajeendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Srinivas said, “The girl left the Joy Hospital telling the security guards that her boyfriend’s family was coming to pick her up. Four people came to the hospital in the Thaar and an Activa with who the woman left.”

The DCP said that no complaint has been registered in any of the police commissionerates regarding the incident. He said the identity of the woman and the people involved in the incident are yet to be known.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2026 11:19 am IST

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