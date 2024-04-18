4 injured in ‘stone pelting’ at Ram Navami procession in Bengal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th April 2024 1:20 pm IST
Representative Image

Kolkata: At least four persons were injured in an alleged incident of stone pelting at a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipore district, police said on Thursday.

Four persons have been detained for their involvement in the incident that took place around 9.10 pm on Wednesday when the procession was passing through College More in Egra, a senior police officer said.

Police had to lathicharge to disperse the gathering, he said.

“Security has been tightened in the area. We are investigating the incident. Four persons have been detained, and the situation is under control now,” the officer told PTI.

BJP leader and its candidate from Medinipore, Agnimitra Paul, along with party workers, staged a demonstration against the alleged stone pelting incident by putting up a road blockade.

“Hindu brothers & sisters in Ram Navami rally got attacked by Jihadis in EGRA tonight, but those who attacked got spared but the ones who were attacked got arrested by EGRA PS. Entire night the BJP karyakartas protested,” she posted on X.

