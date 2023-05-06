4 killed, 25 injured during rainstorm, flash floods in Afghanistan

Jalalabad: Heavy rains and flash floods killed four people and injured 25 others in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, said a statement of the provincial government released here on Saturday.

Heavy rains, which triggered flash floods in the province on Friday evening, killed four people, including three children, the statement added.

The destructive floods washed away or badly damaged 300 houses, the statement said, adding that thousands of acres of farmlands were also destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meantime, heavy rains coinciding with strong winds damaged gardens and fruit trees in the northern Balkh, Samangan, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.

Afghanistan’s Meteorological department predicts more rains and floods in 18 out of the country’s 34 provinces in the coming days.