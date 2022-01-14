4 killed in Andhra road accident

Vijayawada: Four people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on national highway in Tadepalligudem when a truck carrying fish lost control and overturned.

The truck was on its way from Duvvada in Visakhapatnam district to Narayanpur in Unguturu mandal of West Godavari district.

Police said the fish laden truck lost control and overturned at Kondruprolu in Tadepalligudem mandal on National Highway 216.

Four workers were killed and 10 others injured in the accident which occurred early Friday. The injured were shifted to Tadepalligudem Area Hospital. The deceased workers were from Bihar.

Police suspect that the truck driver dozed off while led to the accident. A police officer said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.