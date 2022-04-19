4 killed in mini-market building collapse in Indonesia

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th April 2022 5:16 pm IST
Jakarta: Four people were killed and several were injured after a mini-market building collapsed in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province, a rescuer said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at about 4.30 p.m. local time on Monday when many residents were buying food for fast-breaking in the building located in Banjar district, according to Wasino, head of the Operation Unit of the Provincial Search and Rescue Office, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The total death toll is four people. 13 others have been rescued safely. Some of them suffered injuries and have been under medical treatment in hospitals,” Wasino told Xinhua over the phone.

As all the victims trapped under the rubble were evacuated, the rescuers stopped the search and rescue operation on Tuesday.

“Our operation has ended as there are no more people trapped under the rubble. Still, we will keep monitoring, and if any relatives or family members report about missing persons, we will resume the search,” he said.

Wasino said that an investigation into the cause of the accident would be carried out by the Public Works and Housing Ministry.

