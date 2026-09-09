4 lesser-known Andhra Pradesh getaways to take from Hyderabad

For anyone living in Hyderabad, the impulse to escape the city’s relentless pace usually leads to familiar doors: a quick drive down the Outer Ring Road to regional resort pockets or the usual Suryalanka Beach in Andhra Pradesh.

Yet, not many know that Andhra Pradesh unfolds into some of the most striking, undertouristed landscapes in Southern India. Beyond the major commercial hubs and pilgrimage centres lies an offbeat corridor of red-rock canyons, subterranean river networks, quiet handloom coasts, and misty, high-altitude forest hamlets.

Siasat.com has curated a list of four offbeat Andhra Pradesh getaways that offer a refreshing change of scenery, all within striking distance of Hyderabad.

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1. Gandikota

Perched above the Penna River in Kadapa district, Gandikota is best known for its breathtaking gorge carved through jagged, red-sandstone hills. Standing on the boulders at sunset, watching the river curve through the canyon hundreds of feet below, it is easy to see why travellers compare it to Arizona’s Grand Canyon.

Tucked right on the edge of the gorge sits the 13th-century Gandikota Fort complex, housing ancient granaries, temples, and the elegant Jamia Masjid. Camping on the cliffside under a clear night sky remains one of the finest outdoor experiences reachable from the city.

Distance from Hyderabad: Approximately 390 km (7–8 hours via NH44).

Best Time to Visit: October to March, when daytime temperatures drop to comfortable levels for outdoor exploring.

2. Belum Caves

Located in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, Belum Caves is the second-longest cave system in the Indian subcontinent. Formed over millennia by underground water streams, this subterranean labyrinth stretches over three kilometres, with roughly 1.5 kilometres lit and accessible to visitors.

Walking through its limestone passages reveals natural sinkholes, long cavernous halls, freshwater shafts, and stalactite formations that produce metallic tones when tapped.

Distance from Hyderabad: Approximately 330 km (around 6 hours via NH44).

Best Time to Visit: November to February (the cave interior stays humid, so cooler winter months are best).

3. Vodarevu Beach

While most coastal road-trippers from Hyderabad head toward the crowded shores of Andhra Pradesh’s Suryalanka or make the long journey to Vizag, Vodarevu Beach near Chirala offers a much quieter seaside experience.

Located just 8 kilometres from Chirala town, Vodarevu is a relaxed fishing village with broad, golden sand beaches and calm surf. Free from commercial water-sports stalls and loud beach crowds, it offers a peaceful coastal escape. Early risers can watch local fishermen pull in their morning catch along the shore, while evenings bring clear views of the Bay of Bengal and fresh seafood at local beachside shacks.

Distance from Hyderabad: Approximately 320 km (around 6 hours by road, or a direct 5-hour train ride to Chirala railway station).

Best Time to Visit: November to February

4. Lambasingi

If you are willing to travel further for a completely unexpected climate in South India, Lambasingi in the Visakhapatnam agency area delivers a mountain landscape unlike anything else in the region.

Nestled high in the Eastern Ghats at an elevation of nearly 1,000 meters, Lambasingi is a quiet tribal hamlet famous for its surprisingly cold winters, with temperatures occasionally dipping near 0°C. The village and its surrounding hills are wrapped in dense pine forests, eucalyptus groves, pepper plantations, and small coffee estates. Morning fog frequently shrouds the roads well into midday, giving the region a quiet, misty atmosphere.

Distance from Hyderabad: 520 km (around 10 to 12 hours)

Best Time to Visit: November to January for cold morning mist and winter temperatures.