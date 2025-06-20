4 more arrested in Sambhal violence case; 96 nabbed since Nov ’24

Sambhal: Four people were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year, police on Friday said.

With these latest arrests, the total number of people apprehended in the case has climbed to 96.

Police identified the four as Abdul Ali, Akbar Ali, Haider Ali, and Munawwar Ali, all residents of the Kot Purvi Police Station area.

According to police, all four were involved in stone-pelting on November 24 and were identified through video footage and photographs.

Four people died and scores suffered wounds in a confrontation between police and protesters during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.