4 out of 10 Minority Gurukul toppers in Telangana SSC 2026 exams are non-Muslims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Welfare Residential Institutions Society (TGMREIS) has recorded a 98.08 per cent total pass percentage in the SSC 2026 exams, a significant improvement from 96.57 per cent last year.

Among the top 10 rankers are four non-Muslims, who made the most out of the 15 per cent seats reserved in the open quota during admissions in these institutions.

Among the total 204 schools under TGMREIS, 126 schools recorded 100 per cent pass results, and 197 schools secured average scores above 500 marks, while 45 schools achieved exceptional performance with averages exceeding 570 marks.

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G Mounya Sri, a student of TGMREIS in Quthbullapur, stood first with 591 marks out of 600, followed by Mohd Rehan from TGMRES in Secunderabad Cantonment, who scored 589 marks. His rank was shared by M Poojit from TGMRES in Sangareddy, as he too secured 589 marks.

The cutoff mark to stay in the top 10 rankers in Minority Gurukuls was 583 marks, which was three marks more than the top 10 rankers in the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society (TGTWREIS), which was 579.

Those 583 marks were achieved by Maimoona Madiha from TGMREIS, Makthal (in Narayanpet district), and T Tarun Kumar from Patancheru minorities gurukul.

There were three toppers from TGMREIS in Sangareddy among the top 10.

Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, Vice Chairman and President of TGMREIS, congratulated the students and lauded the efforts of the academic team, principals, teachers and supporting staff for the outstanding results. He urged the parents to admit their wards to Telangana Minorities Residential Schools and Junior Colleges, for which admissions were in progress.