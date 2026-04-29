Top 10 tribal SSC scorers in Telangana all crossed 579 out of 600

Hyderabad: Sadam Rana’s parents are labourers. He belongs to the Naikpod tribe, one of Telangana’s particularly vulnerable tribal groups. He grew up in Mancherial district, far from the coaching centres and private schools that typically produce toppers. And yet, when the SSC 2026 results were declared, Rana had scored 583 out of 600, making him the fourth-highest scorer across all institutions run by the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGTWREIS).

His journey to that result began in a TGTWREIS school in Utnoor, Adilabad, where his teachers encouraged him to appear for an entrance test for the Society’s School of Excellence (SOE) in Raghunathapalem, Khammam. He cleared it in Class 8 and moved there.

“My teachers motivated me to join the SOE in Khammam to score higher marks. I took a test and got a seat there when I was in Class 8. The teachers who taught me are solely responsible for my performance,” Rana told Siasat.com.

He now hopes to secure admission at the Society’s Centre of Excellence in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, for Classes 11 and 12, and eventually at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies – better known as IIIT Basara – for his undergraduate education.

More tribal community children top SSC

Rana’s story is not an isolated one. Among the top scorers from TGTWREIS this year is Bhukya Akshaya, who secured 587 out of 600 to top the society’s rankings among tribal girls.

Akshaya grew up in a Lambada hamlet in Burugupally village of Bheemaram mandal in Mancherial, a settlement so remote that she studied at the local upper primary government school until Class 6, when she was enrolled in the TGTWRS Gurukul in Sirpur Kagaznagar of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Her father, Sonilal, also a labourer, told Siasat.com that Akshaya, the eldest of his three children, aspires to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Sabavath Vaishali, who studied at TGTWRS Girls School in Kalher, Sangareddy, secured 585 marks to finish second among the top scorers.

The results reflect a broader trend within TGTWREIS. The society recorded a pass percentage of 98.86 per cent in 2026, up from 98.08 per cent the previous year. The cutoff for the top 10 ranks across its institutions stood at 579 out of 600, a threshold that would be competitive in any school in the state.

For students like Rana and Akshaya, who started with far less than most, crossing it means something more.