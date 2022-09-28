4 Palestinians killed, 44 injured in Israeli raid in Jenin

Jerusalem: Four Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli army during a military raid it carried out in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Facebook that the killers were 27-year-old Abd al-Rahman Hazem, 30-year-old Mohammad Mahmoud Al-Waneh, 26-year-old Ahmed Nazmi Alawneh, and Mohammad Abu Naasa.

According to minstry, the murdered young man, Abd al-Rahman Hazem, is the brother of Raad Hazem, who carried out an attack in Tel Aviv in April 2022.

The Israeli military operation resulted in the injury of 44 other people, including “serious and very serious” injuries.

The Israeli army announced that its soldiers shot dead “two suspects involved in a number of recent shooting attacks.”

The army confirmed, through its Twitter account, that its forces continued to operate in Jenin.

On Wednssday morning, September 29, Israeli forces began a large-scale raid in Jenin, the latest in a series of almost daily raids.

According to Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) published video clips of the clashes in Jenin camp and fired a missile at the house of the Hazem family.

As per media reports, witnesses indicated that the sounds of explosions were heard, followed by the sight of plumes of smoke rising from the site of the besieged house.

Violent confrontations erupted after the storming of the city, during which an exchange of fire broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupation soldiers, which resulted in the death of four Palestinians and the wounding of 44 others.

West Bank declares mourning for the martyrs of Jenin

On, Wednesday, most of the governorates in the occupied West Bank declared a state of total mourning, and shops closed their doors, denouncing the crime of the Israeli occupation in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Also, working hours were suspended in a number of universities, such as An-Najah University in Nablus, Hebron University, and Palestine Technical University Kadoorie in Tulkarm, in addition to stopping all activities related to the shopping festival in Nablus and Guava in Qalqilya.

The Factional Coordination Committee in Nablus Governorate confirmed that the new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin “should not go unnoticed,” announcing the comprehensive strike of all walks of life in mourning for the martyrs’ lives. The committee called for escalation at all points of contact and confrontation in the province.

In a statement, the Islamic Hamas movement, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, addressed “the families of the heroic martyrs,” stressing that “cowardly assassinations will not go unnoticed and will not bring the enemy alleged security.”

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in a statement issued by his office, praised the operation in Jenin, noting that Israel will not hesitate to act against anyone who tries to “harm its citizens and security forces.”

Lapid said that the security forces “acted decisively this morning in order to arrest a number of terrorists involved in planning attacks to kill Israelis, including the brother of the killer in the shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, who planned to continue the path of blood and death.”

Jenin camp is considered a stronghold of armed Palestinian factions and is usually the scene of bloody confrontations with the Israeli army.

Since March 2022, Israel launched hundreds of operations in the northern West Bank to pursue alleged activists, including in Jenin and neighboring Nablus. The raids sparked clashes that killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and despite the Oslo Accords and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, parts of it are nominally under Palestinian control.