4 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school

Gaza: At least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced persons in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Sunday.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that an Israeli aircraft bombed the Umm al-Fahm school, which is located west of Beit Lahia town in northern Gaza and has now been converted into a shelter for displaced families.

Medical sources said the airstrike resulted in at least four deaths and several injuries with varying degrees of severity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read India cautions against fatalism in ongoing Ukraine & Gaza conflicts

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the Air Force “conducted a precise strike” against militants operating within a Hamas command and control centre embedded inside a compound that previously served as the “Umm al-Fahm” school.

According to a statement by Gaza-based health authorities on Sunday, 41,595 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.