4 Reasons why Sikandar could be Salman Khan’s most expensive flop

Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s new movie Sikandar was expected to be a big hit this Eid. But things are not looking good. The movie, made with a huge budget of Rs. 200 crores, is already in trouble before it even releases. Let’s look at why Sikandar might flop badly at the box office.

Very Poor Advance Bookings of Sikandar

In four days of advance booking, Sikandar earned just Rs. 10 crores from 18,000 shows. That’s a very small number for a Salman Khan movie. Other movies with smaller budgets have done better. To enter the top 10 in pre-sales, it still needs to sell over 2 lakh tickets. This is a big warning sign.

Salman Khan Age Factor

Salman is almost 60 now. His action scenes and acting style haven’t changed much over the years. People are getting bored of seeing the same kind of roles. His magic at the box office seems to be fading.

Songs That No One Is Listening To

The music of Sikandar is not popular. Songs like Zohra Jabeen and Sikandar Naache are not trending anywhere. A Salman Khan movie usually has hit songs—but not this time. The music is a big letdown.

Old Story, Nothing New

Director A R Murugadoss has given hits before, but this time it looks like he just copied his older movies. Going by the trailer, the story feels outdated and boring. It’s like watching an old movie again.

After his last movie Chandu Champion flopped, producer Sajid Nadiadwala needed Sikandar to do well. But with new South Indian movies like L2 Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran releasing, Sikandar has strong competition.

Sikandar was supposed to be a big blockbuster, but early signs show it might be one of Salman Khan’s biggest failures. Poor bookings, weak music, and an old-style story are pulling it down. Fans might be in for a big disappointment this Eid.