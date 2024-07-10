4 Telugu origin individuals arrested in US for human trafficking

The Princeton Police in Texas have arrested four individuals of Telugu origin for operating a human trafficking and forced labour scheme. The investigation began in March when a pest control company reported suspicious activity at a residence on Ginsburg Lane, where they observed several young women sleeping on the floor.

Upon further investigation, the police found that the four accused – Chandan Dasireddy (24), Santhosh Katkoori (31), Dwaraka Gunda (31), and Anil Male (37) – were operating a forced labour scheme through shell companies owned by Katkoori and his wife Gunda.

The police rescued 15 women who were forced to work as programmers for these companies under dire conditions, sleeping on the floor with minimal furniture in the home.

The investigation also uncovered additional locations in Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney that were part of the forced labour operation. Authorities seized laptops, phones, printers, and fraudulent documents as evidence. They believe there may be more victims and additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

The U.S. Department of State estimates that between 15,000 to 18,500 individuals are trafficked into the United States annually for bonded or forced labour.