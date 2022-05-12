4 theatres in Hyderabad screen Sarkaaru Vaari Paata at 4am

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s much-awaited film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh has been released in theatres today, May 12. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the action comedy is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainments.

Earlier, we have informed you that Hyderabad is hosting a total of 325 shows of the film. After a ticket price hike for one week, the Telangana government has also granted permission for the special 4 AM shows in the city.

The official Twitter page of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata confirmed the news that the film will have 4 AM shows in Hyderabad city in four single screen theatres. “Time to witness the NEVER BEFORE MASS EUPHORIA” wrote the makers. The theatres which are offering the 4am shows of SVP movie are —

Bramaramba theatre — Kukatpally

Mallikarjuna theatre — Kukatpallu

Viswanath theatre — Kukatpally

Sree Ramulu theatre — Moosapet

TS Govt granted Permission for 𝟒 𝐀𝐌 Special Shows for #SarkaruVaariPaata in Hyderabad City 💥💥💥



Bramaramba Theatre – KPHB

Mallikarjuna Theatre – KPHB

Viswanath Theatre – KPHB

Sree Ramulu Theatre – Moosapeta



Time to witness the NEVER BEFORE MASS EUPHORIA 🤘@urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/GzMxmdEMtn — SarkaruVaariPaata (@SVPTheFilm) May 11, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar on Thursday watched the 4 am show of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at a theatre in Hyderabad. Namrata was accompanied by some of her family members for the early morning show. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is receiving a mixed response from audience and critics. While many are heaping praises on Mahesh Babu for his acting skills, a section of social media users are calling it as a ‘complete waste’ and ‘worst movie’.