4-yr-old girl’s rape: Telangana Edu min directs DEO to cancel DAV school’s recognition

Hyderabad: Telangana Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy directed Hyderabad’s District Education Officer (DEO) to cancel the recognition of the DAV school where the alleged rape of a four-year-old took place.

The DEO was further instructed to accommodate the school’s children in surrounding schools in the area.

The four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by the car driver of the school’s principal at Banjara Hills. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under sections 364, 376 (a)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act.

The accused person, Rajani Kumar, worked as a driver for the DAV school’s principal at Banjara Hills. Kumar was reportedly entering the digital classroom of the school frequently and is alleged to have misbehaved with the female students by inappropriately touching them.

The DAV school principal was also booked by the city police for negligence (allowing the driver to enter classrooms).

The victim informed her parents after persistently asking her why she was disturbed. When she told the parents about the sexual abuse in the school by Rajani Kumar, her parents and relatives rushed to DAV School.

They caught hold of the driver and reportedly beat him up using sticks. On getting to know about the incident, the Banjara Hills police reached the school and took the driver into custody. The cops have registered a case and are currently verifying the feed from surveillance cameras.