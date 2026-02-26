4,000 kg of adulterated ginger-garlic paste with old FSSAI licence seized in Abids

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making adulterated ginger-garlic paste during an inspection check in Abids, Hyderabad. Around 4,000 kg were seized.

Officials said the accused, Jasani Ilyan, was found manufacturing the paste in open plastic containers under highly unhygienic conditions.

The ginger-garlic paste was exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants, rendering the product unfit for human consumption. Officials also found an expired printed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license during the seizure.

The adulterated paste was to be sold to various kirana stores in Hyderabad.

Officials also seized 1,600 kg of loose paste sealed in 40 plastic tubs, 130 plastic containers weighing five kilograms, 900 containers of one kilogram each, 300 containers of 500 gram each, 3,000 containers of 200 gram each, and 2,000 sachets of 50 gram each.

One large and one small grinding machine, five kilograms of turmeric powder, 20 litres of acetic acid, 1,000 kg of salt sealed in 40 bags, and a goods supply auto were also seized.

A case has been registered.