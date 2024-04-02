4,000-year-old Megalithic burial site found in Telangana, claim researchers

Hyderabad: Archaeology enthusiasts have found a megalithic burial site at Adraspalle village of Thiruchintalapalli mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to S Haragopal, convener of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, who discovered the site, there were 18 stones placed in a circle, and these graves are cist burials with the orthostats (stone slab chambers) at the center of the stones lying exposed.

He told Siasat.com that there were also Menhirs measuring 12 to 14 feet in height found at the Megalithic site, which suggested that this was a mass burial site that could be at least 4,000 years old.

Citing a European researcher named EH Hunt from his book written in 1925, Haragopal said that the former had observed that there used to be at least ten lakh Megalithic burials in the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

“Due to the expansion of towns and cities, deforestation, and agricultural activities, presently finding a megalithic burial has become a rarity. These tombs were built by ancient people of different cultures who came to this region from distant lands, which shows the diversity and historical discourse of this region,” Haragopal observed.

Haragopal has now requested Heritage Telangana to explore, examine, and perform excavations at megalithic burial site, so that history and culture could be preserved.

Archeology enthusiasts A Karunakar, Md Naseeruddin, and K Gopal were involved in exploring this megalithic burial site.