42 media outlets barred from using Siddaramaiah ‘sting video’

Bengaluru: The 18th City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru has issued an interim injunction in response to a petition filed by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking restrictions on 42 media organisations over the circulation of an alleged honey-trap or sting operation video linked to his name.

The court has also directed the removal of the video from social media platforms where it has already been uploaded, according to the information provided about the proceedings. The order comes amid growing political controversy surrounding the footage and allegations that it is being used to target political leaders.

Siddaramaiah has categorically denied any connection with the video and alleged that certain individuals are attempting to damage his reputation by spreading misleading information. He has maintained that the campaign against him is politically motivated and that he has nothing to fear.

In a social media post, the former chief minister said his five decades in public life were an open book and expressed confidence that people in Karnataka were aware of his record. He said his conscience was clear and that he believed the truth would ultimately prevail.

Siddaramaiah sought impartial investigation

Siddaramaiah has also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police commissioner, seeking an impartial investigation into the video. He expressed confidence that the investigation would establish the facts and clarify the circumstances surrounding its circulation.

He said he had consistently supported freedom of expression throughout his political career and had not deliberately obstructed media freedom. However, he argued that the alleged misuse of that freedom had forced him to seek legal protection against the publication and broadcast of the footage.

The controversy has triggered political exchanges in Karnataka, with questions being raised about the video’s origin, authenticity and the people responsible for circulating it. Siddaramaiah has appealed to the media and the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims until the investigation establishes the truth.

The interim injunction marks a significant development in the dispute. The scope and duration of the court’s restrictions will depend on the terms of its order and further proceedings.