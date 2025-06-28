42 minors among 141 nabbed in Rachakonda for harrassing women

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SHE teams arrested 141 offenders including 42 minors in a fortnight for harassing women across the commissionerate.

163 complaints were received via WhatsApp, direct submissions and via social media from various hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, workplaces and colleges across Rachakonda between June 1 and 15.

According to a press release, those arrested attended mandatory counselling sessions conducted by trained counsellors and professional psychologists at the police commissioner’s camp office at LB Nagar.

After being caught, the minors were counselled by senior psychologists. Apart from this, six persons were caught during decoy operations at various places including on metro trains and fines were imposed.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police, with the cooperation of self-help groups, conducted awareness programmes on the harmful effects of child marriages and two child marriages were stopped.

Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu appreciated the work of SHE Teams and urged women to approach the team through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number 8712662111 or Dial 100 when in distress.