42-yr-old fake doctor caught red-handed while administering injection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Saturday apprehended a 42-year-old man allegedly posing as a doctor and illegally practicing medicine without valid medical qualifications in Warasiguda.

The accused was identified as Nannuta Madhav, a native of Bhupalpally district. Police said he had studied up to Intermediate and did not possess any recognised medical, clinical or pharmacy qualifications.

According to police, the accused had been operating an illegal clinic under the name “Madhava Medical Shop” for the past one year. Investigators alleged that he misused the drug licence of his friend, Kunta Archana, to run the establishment and treat patients.

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Acting on credible information, police conducted a decoy operation in which a head constable, dressed in plain clothes, approached the accused posing as a patient. Police said the team raided the premises while the accused was allegedly attempting to administer an injection to the undercover officer and caught him red-handed.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to administering injections, including Diclofenac and Tetanus Toxoid (TT), without valid prescriptions. Police seized injection vials stocked at the premises along with a Samsung mobile phone allegedly used for business transactions.

A criminal case has been registered and further investigation is underway.